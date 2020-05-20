Johnson County Healthcare Center has experienced no new COVID19 cases in more than 6 weeks and currently there is only one in the county.

Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler is expecting a few positive cases to occur as we enter the summer tourist months…

Infection Specialist Kristina Duarte provided some good advice for local residents as the area embraces the return to normal activities…

Larger gatherings are now being planned with commencement exercises scheduled for this weekend.

Arvada-Clearmont, Buffalo, Tongue River, and Bighorn High Schools have all scheduled graduation ceremonies for this coming Sunday.