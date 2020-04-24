A few days ago, Johnson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler, reasoned that it may be time to “resume a more normal economic lifestyle”.

During that same press briefing, Johnson County Healthcare’s Crystal Smith offered a reasoned assessment of what they’re seeing as they consul with local residents who are seeking treatment for potential COVID19 symptoms…

The hospital’s Marcy Schueler expressed the opinion that the pandemic may not be as prevalent in Johnson County as first anticipated…

As of yesterday, Johnson County has 1 COVID-related death, but all other confirmed and probable patients in the county have recovered.

At any rate, Wyoming is cautiously awaiting the first step at re-opening state for much of the state’s employers and getting more people back to work.