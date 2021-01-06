Johnson County Public Health has moved into Phase 1b of the COVID-19 Vaccinations. This includes those who are 70 years of age and over.

While Public Health is still scheduling those who may qualify in Phase 1a, the focus now is on the population 70 years old and up.

Shipments of the Moderna vaccine are arriving weekly, and Public Health is scheduling in increments of 10 to allow proper use of all vaccine and to not allow for waste.

Johnson County has shifted efforts to vaccinate our long-term care facilities with a partnership between Johnson County Public Health and Johnson County Healthcare Center, prior to Walgreen’s availability to reach these residents.

As of Monday, every resident of the Amie Holt Care Center has received the first dosage of the vaccine.

During a press briefing yesterday, Public Health Officer, Dr. Mark Schueler announced that the initial 400 doses have been spoken for but another 900 doses will arrive by the end of the week.

Schueler also commented on the potential benefits of the vaccine…

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Kaycee on January 25th, 9:00am-11:00am. To make an appointment, please call JCPH at 684-2564.

Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly has announced that “CODE Red” will be used to notify area residents of the availability of the vaccine as the county moves through the priority phases.

Access to Code Red is available on the county’s website, www.johnsoncowy.us

January 9th, 2021 will begin new State Public Health Orders. This update will remove the requirement that restaurants and bars must close at 10:00pm. Also, fitness classes will be expanded to 25 people.