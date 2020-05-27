Wyoming’s unemployment jumped to 9.2% in April, more than a 40% increase from the March figure.

Job losses were seen across all areas in the state and in every major industry, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, with the hardest hits occurring in leisure and hospitality, natural resources and mining, and retail.

Unemployment jumped from year-ago levels in every Wyoming County.

Johnson County’s unemployment nearly doubled to 9.8%.

Sheridan County’s rate grew to 8.5%.

The largest increase occurred in Teton, up from 4% to 18.3%; followed by Natrona, up from 3.6% to 12.7%.

The smallest increases occurred in Niobrara and Big Horn counties.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate remains lower than the current national rate of 14.7%, according to Department of Workforce Services