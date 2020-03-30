The Johnson County Emergency Operations Center confirmed on Friday that there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The Healthcare Center has established a COVID Evaluations Center in an effort to evaluate patients with respiratory symptoms in an isolated area of the hospital.

It will be operational today and continue Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm each day.

The healthcare center’s telehealth service becomes operational today as well with clients accessing the Follow My Health portal on the JCHC website.