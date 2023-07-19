The Sheridan County Republican Party has announced they are accepting applications for registered Sheridan County Republicans who wish to serve as a Sheridan County Commissioner, to fulfill the remainder of Commissioner Allen Thompson’s term. Thompson is expected to resign and vacate his office effective July 31, to serve as the executive director of The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
