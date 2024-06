ON FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH AT 6:00pm, BOND’S BREWING IN BUFFALO IS HOSTING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT TO RAISE MONEY FOR “SATURDAY’S IN THE SQUARE.” COST IS $50 PER 2-PLAYER TEAM. IT’S A DOUBLE ELIMINATION STYLE TOURNAMENT WITH BOTH WINNER & LOSER BRACKETS. PRIZE AND BUY-IN BACK FOR WINNING TEAM. PRIZES AWARDED FOR 2ND AND 3RD PLACE. THEY WILL ALSO HAVE A SILENT AUCTION AND LIVE MUSIC BY CHAD LORE. TO SIGN UP CONTACT DUSTY AT SATURDAY’S IN THE SQUARE.