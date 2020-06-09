The campaign for one of Wyoming’s US Senate Seats sports a packed field of 16 candidates… 10 Republicans and six Democrats.

One of those candidates is Converse County Commissioner Robert Short.

Short sees his experience as a business owner separates him from the rest of the senate field that includes former US House of Representative Cynthia Lummis…

He experience as a business owner and operator gives him a legitimate opportunity to speak from experience on how to meet the needs of those struggling economically without wasteful spending to those who don’t need the federal assistance…

Short was raised in Glenrock, he has operated a fiber optic construction business that now employs more than 100 people servicing multiple levels of industry in Wyoming., such as coal, oil, gas, agriculture, tourism, retail, and the medical field.