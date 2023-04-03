The Wyoming Department of Transportation began work on the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project today. Oftedal Construction will be closing the intersection of Main and Dow streets to begin the resurfacing and utility upgrade project. This is the first of five phases to be completed this construction season. The traveling public who utilize the Dow Street intersection will be detoured during this time. This intersection is expected to be closed until late May.
