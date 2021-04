Earlier this week, Governor Mark Gordon signed more than 30 bills into law and HB116 was one of them.

This law allows Wyoming residents who meet necessary statutory criteria to carry a concealed firearm without requiring a permit.

Credit for getting this bill through the Wyoming State Legislature goes to 16 Representatives and seven Senators who sponsored the legislation.

State Senator Bo Biteman and Representative Mark Jennings of Sheridan were both co-sponsors of HB116.