The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Victory Garden is getting a major makeover. The garden has been around since the campus began as Fort Mackenzie in 1898. It became a community garden with a priority for veterans in the community. Rooted in Wyoming and Sheridan VA began a partnership last year to help revive the Victory Garden. Rooted in Wyoming paid for and installed new fencing around the garden, added mulch pathways and helped maintain the garden.