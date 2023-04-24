The Sheridan Community Land Trust is inviting the community to help get Hidden Hoot Trail ready for the season. Hidden Hoot Trail Pizza Work Night is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers will use hand tools and make repairs as needed after a long, wet winter. You should Bring gloves, sunglasses/eye protection, sturdy shoes/boots, water, snack and your bike, running shoes or hiking boots to enjoy the trail after. If you can, please bring square shovels, hard-tooth rakes. SCLT will provide tools, instruction, plenty of pizza, extra beverages and fun! Meet at Black Tooth Park.

You can RSVP at https://sheridanclt.org/events/hidden-hoot-trail-pizza-work-night/.