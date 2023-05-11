City of Sheridan employees are set to receive an additional pay increase. Human Resources Director Heather Doke requested an additional 4% raise for city employees across the board. Council approved an increase of at least $3,350 per year for city employees in February. The increase raised the lowest-paid positions from $17.01 per hour to $18.03 per hour. Doke said that increase helped with recruitment efforts but hasn’t been enough. Doke also said employee insurance costs are due to increase by 17.5%, of which the city will cover the majority. For city employees, their cost will increase by 3.5%, or between $10 and $300 per month depending on the plan selected.