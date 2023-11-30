Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online https://forestproducts.blm.gov. A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM-administered lands only. Permits for trees on US Forest-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and at some BLM offices. Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Although Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann Spruce, Sub-Alpine Fur, Douglas Fur, Ponderosa Pine, and Lodgepole Pine as the best species to cut for your Christmas Tree.