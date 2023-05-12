It is time once again for area children to submit their designs for the 2023 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest. The theme for the 2023 Christmas Stroll is “Candy Cane Christmas Stroll.” Sheridan County students in first through sixth grades are encouraged to submit their designs for the Stroll Button. Stroll Button Design entry forms are available at all county elementary schools, the Chamber office at 54 S. Main St., Kid Curious at 129 N. Main St. and online at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org. For more information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.