Concern over COVID-19 took a backseat to Christmas spirit and community togetherness on Saturday in Buffalo.

Yes, the virus is still with us, but there are times when this special season draws a community closer and that happened on Saturday.

The Christmas Parade drew a large crowd along Main Street and a better than usual fireworks event capped off a day of shopping and social gathering.

Masks were worn by many and social distancing was practiced when necessary… but above all, it was a community enjoying the holiday season.

One of the highlights of the Saturday events was the first ever Christmas Market along the north side of Clear Creek between Main Street and Lobban Avenue.

It was well attended and will return the next two Saturdays before Christmas.