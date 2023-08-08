Sheridan County Sheriff, Levi Dominguez and Deputies will be at the Big Horn Woman’s Club in Big Horn on Wednesday, August 16th, from 5:30PM to 7:00PM for a “Chips, Dips & Deputies” community outreach event. They want to hear from Big Horn area residents, answer any questions regarding law enforcement, and continue to build relationships with those they serve. Please join in for some chips, dips, and conversation! For more information visit the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.