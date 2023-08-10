The Sheridan County School District 2 board voted Monday to deny a charter application for Cloud Peak Academy, which would have been Sheridan County’s first charter school had it been approved. The academy submitted its charter request July 13 to the Wyoming Department of Education, nearly two weeks past the July 1 application deadline. Since the school would have been located within SCSD2 boundaries, the Wyoming Department of Education then forwarded the request to the school district to vote on. The SCSD2 board determined the application was not in line with Wyoming Department of Education rules because it was submitted past the deadline, and therefore denied.

