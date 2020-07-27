A crowd of 600 danced and sang along with Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Band on Friday night as the 2020 Johnson County Fair & Rodeo opened in a big way.

The size of the crowd, while limited to 600 according to current health orders, it was still limited to that number to the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert in Buffalo is the latest stop on Williams’ 250 Tour and prior to the concert, he spoke of the chance to play at the fairgrounds where he used to ride and later performed as a musician…

The fair will continue all week long, culminating in the two-day rodeo set for next Saturday and Sunday.

Big Horn Mountain Radio will provide live updates from the fair all week long, beginning on Monday on its local stations.