David Chadwick, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Fourth Judicial District Court to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Chadwick admitted assualting the minor who is less than 13 years old on two separate occasions. Prosecutors say he repeatedly had sexual contact with the minor in 2021 and 2022. Chadwick could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count. Chadwick was released on a $50,000 cash bond and awaits sentencing.