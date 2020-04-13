The Sheridan Board of County Commission Incident Management Team provided updated numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic late Friday afternoon.

A total of 521 tests had been performed with 468 negative and 12 positive cases. The remaining tests were pending as of the news release.

Of the 12 positive cases, 10 of those individuals have recovered.

Along with continuing social distancing, the CDC has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The weekend snow storm, the continued need for social distancing, and the cancellation of so many popular events makes it difficult for some to stay positive.

Loss of jobs and the need for physical contact with others simply adds to the mental stress of dealing with the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter reminded everyone on Friday that mental health is just as important as physical health during this very difficult time.

According to Licensed Professional Counselor Rose Harriet, we should not be ignoring the effects of the pandemic our emotional health…

She offers sound advice for reaching out to people we know that are living alone or who are elderly and have limited access to family or friends…

Anyone in immediate danger of harming themselves, or who knows of someone in immediate danger of harming themselves, should call 911 for emergency services.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts is encouraged to call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.