Governor Mark Gordon announced on Wednesday that camping at Wyoming State Parks will begin to be open to Wyoming residents on May 15th.

Yesterday, during another of the Governor’s press briefings, State Parks & Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby explained the reason for the delay…

Westby also commented on restricting out-of-state residents from camping in Wyoming…

Camping will be by reservation only but not all camping sites will be available so as to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.