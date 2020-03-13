(March 13, 2020), Buffalo, WY – The health and well being of our community, guests and staff is of the utmost importance to the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is taking a proactive approach regarding COVID-19. The Chamber is monitoring the situation closely and working with the Johnson County Health Department by following the guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC).

After much consideration and talking with both Government & Health professionals in an attempt to mitigate the potential spread of the Covid-19 the Business Expo Slated for March 20 & 21 at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center is postponed.

There is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sheridan, Wyoming, and the entire Johnson County community is working together to take proactive measures to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when necessary. The Chamber will announce the new proposed date for the Business Expo after communication and consideration for our officials of the City, County, State and Health organization.

Thank you for your consideration and understanding.

Jody Sauers, President

Buffalo Wyoming Chamber of Commerce

55 N Main St

Buffalo, Wyoming 82834

(307) 684-5544