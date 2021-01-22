The individual who died in Tuesday’s school bus accident on South Main Street in Buffalo has been identified as 20 year-old Nicholas Thompson.

Thompson, a graduate of Buffalo High School in 2020 was struck by a Johnson County School bus early Tuesday morning and was transported to the Johnson County Healthcare Center where he later died of his injuries.

No one on the bus was injured in the accident and the Johnson County School District provided counseling services to any student requiring assistance.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, an investigation into the accident is underway.