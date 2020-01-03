New Years’ Resolutions often include a desire to make significant lifestyle changes such as overcoming addictions or handling anger or depression.

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based program that helps in dealing with such struggles and it’s coming to Buffalo.

In fact, the first meeting takes place tonight!

One of the organizers is Daniel Pettyjohn and explained why Celebrate Recovery is an important addition to the Buffalo area…

According to Pettyjohn, preparations to offer the program has been in the works for quite some time…

Celebrate Recovery will meet weekly at 5:30 in the evening at Summit Church located as 980 N. Main Street.

A free dinner is included followed by small group discussions and individual testimonies.