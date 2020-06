In Buffalo, it’s the summer season when the pool is open for public use.

The state’s largest outdoor pool is set to open on in 12 days, according to Jeff Shelley…

Shelley announced the opening at last week’s City Council meeting and he told the council that according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Schueler the sunny days and the optimum level of chlorine in the pool should provide for a “safe” opening of the pool.

The pool hours will be 11am to 7pm throughout the summer.