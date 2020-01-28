The Buffalo Senior Center has been offering the National Family Caregivers Support Program throughout the area and the Center’s Access Care Coordinator, Carmen Christian, announced that a change in the program’s focus is coming…

A caregiver, by definition, is anyone who provides care for the disabled, chronically ill, or aged family member and in most cases, there is a real need for ongoing training.

The change in the Caregivers’ program is scheduled to roll out in March and Phyllis Puckett, a registered nurse at the center, explained the need for the change…

It has been well-documented that the so-called “gray wave” is coming to Johnson County so the need for caregivers will continue to increase.