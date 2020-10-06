The Buffalo Senior Center re-opened on Monday!

It closed in March during the outset of the coronavirus amid fears that the spread of the virus would bring deadly consequences to the center’s mature members.

Opening the doors to the center has been a long-awaited event that is sorely needed to reconnect the most vulnerable sector of the community to one another and to more of the direct services from the center.

This is what Executive Director AJ Mock had to say this summer amidst the 8-month lockdown of the center’s closing….

Mock spoke to Big Horn Mountain Radio on the programs being given the green light in the coming weeks…

In addition, ceramics and knitting classes are returning as well.

One thing that will continue but not at the center itself is the exercise class…

Those visiting the center will be required to wear a mask and the center will have masks available for those visitors who won’t have one.

In-house meals will not be available at this time, but home -delivered meals will still continue as they have since March.

For the present time, there will be no veterans breakfast or morning coffee group.