Once again, Buffalo has been named one of the top western towns by True West Magazine.

Selected this year as the #3 top western town, with San Angelo, Texas taking the top spot, followed by Deadwood, South Dakota.

According to the magazine’s press release, “Buffalo embodies so much of Wyoming history. Ranchers and rustlers and cattle wars.

And so much of that heritage still lives in the buildings, the celebrations, and the attitudes of those who live there.”

This is the 15th year True West has presented this annual award.

Editors base their selection on criteria demonstrating how each town has preserved its history through old buildings, museums and other institutions, events, and promotions of historic resources.