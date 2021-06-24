Dry weather in Northeast Wyoming has resulted in a number of fires in the area but also the implementation of a partial fire ban.

But it has also resulted in no fireworks for this year’s 4th of July celebration., according to Buffalo Police Chief Jason Carder…

Area counties and other governmental agencies are coordinating their partial fire ban restrictions according to Johnson County Fire Chief Tom Camino…

Chief Carder thinks that’s a smart decision…

Johnson County’s partial ban was implemented last week, and Sheridan’s went into effect on Monday.