Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader’s message to city residents is all about staying positive amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic…

In referencing the Governor’s announcement last week on limiting the hours for a number of businesses, the mayor applauded local businesses for their efforts in response Governor Gordon’s executive order…

Schrader also reminded area residents that city hall is closed to traffic, but city operations continue.

Anyone with concerns or questions are encouraged to call 684-5566.