WYDOT, the City of Buffalo, The Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce, and ANB Bank are collaborating to help inform and educate the public of the upcoming 2024 WYDOT Main Street Preservation Project.
The City of Buffalo, Wyoming is seeking public input to develop a plan for the Main Street trees. Our Downtown Main Street inhabits 12 mature trees.
If you have a tree in front of your Main Street property or an adjacent property and you would like to share your input concerning the trees, please drop off a letter to City Hall or email City council Member Scott Madsen, by September 1, 2023. Or attend the next City Council meeting on September 5, 2023 before the city makes their decision at their next City Council Meeting September 19th.
