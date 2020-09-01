A colorful mural depicting kids at play greeted members of the Buffalo Kiwanis Club as they toured the new Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns on Monday.

According to Executive Director Scott Musselman, the mural was hand-painted by local artist and community leader Lisa Norman.

The club is now located at N. 189 Cedar Street and is preparing for community and parent tours that will run today and tomorrow.

Yesterday, 13 Kiwanians were visibly impressed by the club’s facilities and plans for the area’s youth.

Musselman told the group that the biggest improvement is a separate area for teenage youth…

The club will host a grand opening on September 17th at 6pm.