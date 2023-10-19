I recently spoke with Buffalo Bison and Lady Bison Cross Country Head Coach, Sandy Moon. We discussed the Lady Bison’s 1st Place Finish at the Conference Championships, the Bison’s 2nd Place finish at the Conference Championships, the State Meet Course (Cheyenne Country Club), and expectations at the State Meet. Listen to our conversation here…
