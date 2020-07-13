The Fetterman Street project is progressing and according to Buffalo City Council member Scott Madsen, paving should begin in the final days of July between the Johnson County Family YMCA and the Buffalo Senior Center…

Another street project is one considered by Madsen as the greatest accomplishment in the past 4 years…

Madsen indicated that due to the success of past street projects and current material costs, concrete is being favored due to low future maintenance costs.

Madsen is running for reelection this year and named the VA Skilled Nursing facility as the second major accomplishment during the past 4 years.