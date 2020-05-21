The Buffalo City Council passed Ordinance 1405 on its first reading Tuesday night amid a lot of unanswered questions.

The ordinance provides for an annual appropriations bill for the upcoming fiscal year that ends on June 30th of next year.

The COVID19 pandemic has impacted tax revenue and the City Council has had little time to spend in reviewing the budget for the next fiscal year.

City Treasurer Julie Silbernagel spoke of the decreased revenue outlook and indicated that it would adversely affect the funds available to 1% fund applicants and the funds available to the Recreation Board…

Council members Wes Haskins & Travis Lawrence spoke of the effects of the virus in terms of time and money…

The need for passing the ordinance on two more readings may afford the council more information on incoming tax revenue and a glimpse of what the tourist season looks like.