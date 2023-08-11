Buffalo’s City Council has approved a settlement agreement between the city and Margo Brown, owner of Margo’s Pottery and the building it’s housed in, for needed repairs on the wall of the building where the mural is painted. Damage has been done to the wall of the building due to moisture seeping into it and being held in by the paint from the mural. The council approved the settlement agreement during their recent meeting, in which the city will contribute $15,000 toward the repairs.