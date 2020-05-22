A change order related to work on the Buffalo Tech Park Project led to a lengthy discussion by the Buffalo City Council on Tuesday night.

The council approved the change totaling $115,000 but were none to happy about why the change order was needed.

A new configuration of the park’s roads and additional grading are part of the reasons for the change, but the biggest concern is the relocation of recently installed power poles.

$61,000 is the estimated cost of moving the power poles that were installed in the wrong places by Rocky Mountain Power.

The council’s dilemma was summed by council member Scott Madsen…

The council’s biggest concern was the need to move forward so not to delay Barnum Construction in its effort to complete the project.

Barnum Construction was awarded the $2.2 million construction project two years ago.