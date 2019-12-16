Another Buffalo Christmas tradition is being kept alive by the younger generation.

Earlier this month, the Buffalo FFA Chapter took on the responsibility of “Light Up Buffalo” and this week, it was the Christmas Kids’ Shoppe.

High School Senior Elsa Friese explained why keeping the Kids’ Shoppe is so important…

The event was available to 4-year-olds to 4th graders.

One of Santa’s helpers for the event was Kyla, too old to shop, still had a great time…

By mid-morning on Saturday, more than 200 young shoppers had visited the shoppe at Bomber Mountain Civic Center

Another Christmas tradition was kept alive over the weekend, this time by a group of adults.

The Buffalo Kiwanis Club sponsored a free movie for city’s young people at the Buffalo Theater.

“Toy Story 4” filled the seats with each movie-goer receiving a snack pack to go with the free admission.