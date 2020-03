The Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce will be providing a community update along with a Q&A with the new board members on Friday, March 6th at 10am.

Also part of the meeting will be Rick Howe, who conducted the board training with the new set of members.

A regular board meeting has been set for the following day, March 7th, at 7am. This meeting is open to the public.

Both meetings will be held at the Chamber Office located at 55 N. Main Street in Buffalo.