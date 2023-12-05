The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Holiday Button drawings are underway. They have drawings on December 4th, December 11th, and December 18th. Get your Holiday Buttons TODAY at the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses. The first drawing was held on December 4th; and the WINNER (#321) can claim their prize ($100 in Buffalo Bucks) at the Buffalo Chamber office on Main Street.
