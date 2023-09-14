The Buffalo Bison football team is off to a 2-0 start to the season and will travel to Cody on Friday night. The Bison and Broncs have kick-off at 6:00pm. Pregame coverage begins at 5:40pm on KBBS, 1450-AM & 103.5 FM (we also stream games on our website). I had a chance to speak with Bison head coach Rob Hammond to discuss the season thus far and the match-up with Cody. You can listen to our conversation here…