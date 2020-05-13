The Bread of Life Food Pantry has been providing assistance to more than 400 families each month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Kelly Norris, the demand appears to be stabilizing…

Norris credited the work of First Lady Jenny Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the expanded efforts of the Food Bank of the Rockies.

According to Norris, the need for support continues…

The Bread of Life Food Pantry will continue with its temporary house of 5 to 7pm Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week.