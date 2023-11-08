0 likes11 views1 min

Nancy Tabb, Local History Research Librarian and the President of the Johnson County Historical Society was a recent guest on KBBS.  We discussed their upcoming presentation “Bones and Bullets” with local presenter Cody Newton.  We also discussed a historical presentation titled “Israel” with local presenter Theo Hirshfeld.  Listen to our conversation here…

