Local law enforcement agencies continue to receive bogus phone calls. Police Chief Sean Bissett told Buffalo City Council members that Johnson County dispatchers received three phone calls between April 16 and of April 17 connecting the Johnson County Dispatch Center to other dispatch centers throughout the country. Bissett said investigators are uncertain if the recent calls are an attempt to get law enforcement called out to a scene or if it’s to create confusion between agencies. It could also be the caller’s way of figuring out law enforcement’s emergency response protocols. Misusing or interfering with emergency communications is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, $750 in fines or both.