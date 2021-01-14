The Occidental Hotel and Saloon in Buffalo will be the venue for the second annual 4-day Bluegrass January Jam that begins tonight at the saloon.

Award-winning entertainers Bobby Powell and Greg Blake will join songwriter David Stewart and the Prairie Wildfire Band for songwriting workshops and nightly concerts beginning tonight and through Saturday night.

Powell is the award-winning lead singer for the Carolina Blues and Blake is a five-time award-winning guitarist.

Stewart himself is an award-winning songwriter and had this to say about the 4-day event…

Tickets for the entire event are $40 with individual tickets available for $10 for each individual evening show.

For more information, contact Karen Blaney at 217-0931.