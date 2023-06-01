Self-monitored blood pressure kits debuted on the shelves of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library for checkout in April. The kits can be checked out just like any book would, and they’re being made available at libraries all throughout the state, aiming to address hypertension, high blood pressure and access to care statewide. The Sheridan County Public Library System joined together with the University of Wyoming’s Center on Aging to introduce the blood pressure kits.