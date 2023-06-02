Vitalant and Sheridan Memorial Hospital volunteers will host a blood drive June 5-7. They need an average of 200 blood donors every day to meet the needs of more than 30 hospitals in northern Wyoming and southern Montana, according to SMH. Donations may be given from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Call Annie at 406-869-3046, email aschwehr@vitalant.org or see donors.vitalant.org to register ahead of time.