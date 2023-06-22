Wyoming Game and Fish wardens euthanized a young male black bear Tuesday afternoon after it entered two houses in Big Horn and was caught eating from front porch bird feeders at a third house. The bear went into a house on River Street on Monday, and then entered a second home on Brighton Road early Tuesday, according to Game and Fish. The bear’s behavior had become more brazen in recent days.
