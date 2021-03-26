A bill that would have provided local governments with an extra penny sales tax was soundly defeated in Wyoming’s House of Representatives earlier this week.

According to State Representative Barry Crago, one can either blame or credit the school funding bill for HB174 being defeated in a full House vote…

According to Crago, the bill’s defeat isn’t really a loss for county and city governments…

The vote in the House was 10 in favor and 50 in opposition.

HB174, if it had passed, would’ve prevented local government entities from imposing optional sales tax options that they would use to fund special projects.